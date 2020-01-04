Press bodies mourn Kemeju Ningee’s demise

ITANAGAR, Jan 3: The state’s press community has deeply mourned the demise of Kemeju Ningee, who passed away at his Hollongi residence in the intervening night of 1 and 2 January. Kemeju was the father of The Arunachal Age reporter Tagu Ningee.

“Members of the Arunachal Press Club, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association stand with the bereaved Ningee family at this hour of grief, and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul,” the press bodies stated in a condolence message.

Late Ningee is survived by his wife, seven sons, and three daughters.

The last rites were held in Hollongi on Friday.