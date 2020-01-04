Gov advises officials to reach out to people

TEZU, Jan 3: Governor BD Mishra advised the state’s government officials to reach out to the people at the grassroots level to better understand the local problems.

“The government officials should regularly meet the public and make it a point to go to the fields for better understanding of the local problems as well as to ensure proper implementation of government programmes,” Mishra said during a meeting here with HoDs, farmers and GBs of Lohit district on Thursday.

Stating that the state has ample opportunities and scopes in the agriculture and allied sectors, the governor advised the youths to engage themselves in these sectors.

“If we want development in the state, we must double the income of the farming community,” he said, and suggested to the villagers to practice group farming to earn better returns.

The governor expressed deep concern over opium cultivation, and called for continuing the fight against the opium menace and having an “alternative livelihood programme for the opium cultivators.”

The farmers and GBs shared the problems and challenges they face, and DC Prince Dhawan briefed the governor on the agriculture and allied sectors in Lohit. Local MLA Karikho Kri was also present.

During his visit here, the governor also interacted with the officers of the 82 Mountain Brigade.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar accompanied the governor during the visit. (Raj Bhavan)