Assn seeks removal of vendor sheds

ITANAGAR, Jan 3: The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Bus Welfare Association on Monday requested the capital complex administration to remove the vendors’ sheds from the area near the Shiva temple in Ganga market here, saying the vendors there had been given temporary occupation of the area in view of the four-lane highway construction.

In a representation to the deputy commissioner, the association claimed that the area had been used as a bus stand since 1978, and said it had been allotted to the vendors “in good faith, for a period of six months.”

It also claimed that the vendors had signed an undertaking with the Itanagar EAC to shift from the area as and when required.

The association said there was an agreement between

the vendors and the motor transport federation, “in the presence of the district administration,” by which the vendors’ group agreed that the allotment was a “temporary arrangement till the completion of the four-lane in the Ganga market area, upto March 2019.”