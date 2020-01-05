Sub-jr & jr ranking badminton tournament begins

DOIMUKH, Jan 4: The first Sub-junior and Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament began at the millennium auditorium here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

In total, 129 young shuttlers from 10 districts and the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy are participating in the event, organized by Papum Pare District Badminton Association.

Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Abraham K Techi, Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) secretary Bamang Tago, and officials of the ASBA attended the opening ceremony.