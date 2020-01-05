Unlimited scope in agri, allied sectors: Mishra

NAMSAI, Jan 4: Stating that the basic economy of Arunachal is largely based on agriculture and allied sectors, Governor BD Mishra said “this sector has unlimited scope for local economic growth and farmers’ empowerment.”

Interacting with farmers, horticulturists, GBs, local weavers and HoDs here on 3 January, Mishra advocated adopting startup entrepreneurships, saying that “with dedicated and scientific approach, they can bring economic growth and prosperity in the districts and the state.”

Impressed by the highly educated progressive farmers, who have ventured into agriculture and allied sectors, the governor reiterated that the youths of the state “must change their very limited attitude from ‘job seeking’ to ‘startup’ and entrepreneurship, and agriculture and allied sectors have scope for them.”

He advised the government officials to assist the farmers and SHGs in carrying out their projects.

“Cooperation and sincerity in implementation of developmental projects will improve the ranking of Namsai among the aspirational districts of the country,” he said.

Emphasizing on preservation and promotion of traditional textiles and handlooms, the governor urged educated girls and housewives to “practice, participate and promote this age-old craft.”

Speaking about her own endeavour to promote the state’s traditional looms, the governor’s wife, Neelam Misra, who

accompanied him, encouraged the women to “take the lead in reviving the age-old family handicraft traditions of our parents and grandparents.”

She distributed yarns to five ‘meritorious traditional weavers’ of the district, and advised them to teach their daughters and daughters-in-law to keep the traditional handlooms thriving and going.

Earlier, Namsai DC Bijoy Talukdar briefed the governor on the developmental activities in the district. (Raj Bhavan)