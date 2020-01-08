Construction of Yupia stadium hit by unusual problem

[ Taba Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, Jan 7: The almost-complete outdoor stadium which is coming up in Yupia, in Papum Pare district, is facing an unusual problem.

Though the construction work is on the verge of completion, a building located inside the stadium is creating a major hurdle.

The building, a sports complex, has been sealed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has prohibited the contractor and the urban development (UD) department from demolishing it till the bureau completes its investigation of a corruption case related to the building.

The UD department has reportedly written several times to the CBI, seeking permission for demolition, but is yet to receive a green signal.

When contacted, UD Chief Engineer T Darrang informed that the department has filed a petition in the district & sessions court in Yupia, seeking quashing of the CBI order and permission to demolish the structure.

“Almost 90 percent work is completed, which includes painting, electrification, plumbing, etc. We were given the deadline of 31 December, 2019, to complete. We were ready to complete the work as per the deadline but this sports complex located inside the stadium has made the matter complicated, leading to delay in completion of work,” informed an official of the Yupia UD division.

Once completed, the outdoor stadium will be the largest in the state, with a seating capacity of 15,000. The total cost of constructing the stadium is Rs 59 crore, and the contractor is M/s Tamchi Kusok Group.

The stadium will be handed over to the sports department when completed.

“There is a football pitch and a track for athletics events. Also, several other facilities have been provided. However, there is scope for betterment and many additional works have to be carried out in future. As per the present DPR, there is no provision for grass or Astroturf. Expecting our sportspersons to practice on soil will be unfair,” the official added.