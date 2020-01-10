Engrs have critical role in nation-building: Secy

ITANAGAR, Jan 9: “Engineers have to play a very critical role in creating good infrastructure, which in turn helps in nation-building,” said Planning Secretary Himanshu Gupta here on Thursday.

He was addressing the newly appointed engineers of the public works and the urban development departments who completed a month-long training in various aspects of service conduct and manuals.

“Engineers have been playing an important role in creating infrastructures like roads, bridges, hospitals, hotels, schools, offices and residences. Considering the topography challenges facing the state, the engineers’ responsibility increases,” Gupta said.

In the context of Arunachal’s challenging topography, he said “the responsibility on the engineer is more, and they should devote themselves more to their studies and experience and engineering specifications, and can also take the help of new technology from time to time.”

Stating that the engineers have to occasionally come up with innovative ideas, Gupta requested the newly recruited engineers to maintain work culture and serve with dedication for the state’s development.

PWD Chief Engineer (Planning & Design) Atop Lego in his address elaborated several rules and regulations to be maintained during service period. He also spoke on the guidelines to be adopted during preparation of estimates, drawings, designs, DPRs, etc.

Lego informed that there are around 400 PWD JEs who will be undergoing such training in order to enhance their efficiency and knowledge.

Urban Development Joint Director (Planning) N Lego advised the young engineers to remain updated by attending training programmes, workshops, symposiums, etc, “so that the output is better.”

PWD SE (Planning) Dani Gambo also spoke.

Forty-one engineers from the PWD and the UD department underwent the month-long training programme held at DK Convention Centre here.

They were given training in preparation of estimates, administrative approval, expenditure sanction, technical sanction, EPC contract mode, design, DPR, method of awarding contract work, CPWD manuals, registration of contractors, quality control, and such.