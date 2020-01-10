Situation in Namsai normal: Home department

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 9: Responding to an unstarred question from MLA Lombo Tayeng regarding the most recent update on the arson that took place in October 2019 in Namsai district, the home department informed that the “situation is normal in the ground as of now.”

While the state government is monitoring the situation on a daily basis, the department said, “it is not in a position to make decisions without the prior concurrence of the central government as the place of occurrence falls under reserved forest area and is protected under the Indian Forest Act, 1927 and the Forest (Conversation) Act, 1980.”

The department also informed that a detailed status report on the victims has been sought from the Namsai deputy commissioner in order to reach an appropriate decision with regard to compensation.

Miscreants had torched 14 houses in a new settlement in Mabira area, near Khai-Hay Nallah, under the Tengapani reserve forest, between 12 and 15 October, 2019, which had led to protests and bandhs by different groups residing in the district.