Group A officers to be given charge as COs

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 10: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday informed the assembly that the state government has decided that “a Group A gazetted officer will be given charge as circle officer (CO) where a regular CO is not posted.”

Khandu was responding to former CM and Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki and other members who raised the issue of shortage of administrative officers in the circle headquarters, during question hour.

The CM admitted that the number of entry grade officers is short in the state and “there are nearly 132 entry grade officers’ shortage to man the administrative circles.”

He informed that there are 98 vacant posts, besides 19 posts for lateral entry.

When the members sought early posting of administrative officers, the CM requested the respective legislators to not interfere in the matter of transfer and posting of officers.

Tuki said circle headquarters like Parang, Leporiang and Toru are functioning without COs after the COs were transferred from there without relievers. He urged the state government to depute officers before the Republic Day celebration.

The same issue was raised by Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, who claimed that “veterinary doctors have to work as COs in Dirang and Thembang administrative circles.”

Tuki also raised the issue of free electricity for gaon burahs in their houses.

Responding to Tuki, Khandu said his government is “committed to strengthen and empower the GB institution.” He said that, in order to provide free electricity to the GBs in the entire state, “two points were initiated during 2016-17, with total financial involvement of Rs 215.76 lakhs, to be borne by the state exchequer. However, the scheme is yet to be implemented.”

When Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe raised the issue of scarcity of drinking water supply in Kamle district, especially in headquarters Raga, and urged the government to mitigate the problem, PHED Minister Wangki Lowang gave assurance that “temporary arrangement will be made to mitigate the water crisis at Raga.”

The house rejected the private member resolution moved by Pasighat East MLA Ninong Ering for creation of ‘Legong’ district from East Siang and Lower Siang districts. The members opined that creation of districts not only puts a financial burden on the state but also divides communities.

Ering withdrew the resolution after it was rejected by all the other members.