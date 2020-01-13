HU students win medals in inter-varsity karate tourney

ITANAGAR, Jan 12: Students of Himalayan University (HU) here won a gold and two bronze medals in the All India Inter-University Karate Tournament held in Chennai recently.

BA 2nd year student Mesom Singhi won the gold medal in the individual fight in the -61 kg weight category. She defeated Harpreet Kaur of GNDU, Amritsar, in the final to clinch the title. She also won the bronze medal in the individual kata event.

The university’s girls’ team won the bronze medal in the team kata event. Mesom Singhi, Niainum Mara and Banagn Yamu were the team members. The HU finished third in the overall female championship.

The university had also pitched a boys’ team in the tournament. Team manager Deo Lorrah Sangno and coach Tage Saa accompanied the state contingent.

The tournament was conducted by the Association of Indian Universities, and organised by the Sathyabama Institute of Science & Technology, Chennai.

Altogether 123 teams from all over India competed in the tournament from 8-10 January.