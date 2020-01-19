20 species recorded during bird walk

ZIRO, Jan 18: Twenty species of birds were recorded during the 10th ‘Ziro bird-walk’ conducted on 18 January in the Hakhe-Tari community forest, under the guidance of Lower Subansiri DFO Koj Rinya and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club (APBC).

During the walk, ornithologist Dr Daniel Mize and pathologist and wildlife photographer Dr Joram Khopey briefed the participants on the “dos and don’ts of birding, its importance and relevance.”

A booklet on the bird checklist of the Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, compiled by Prof Ranjan Kumar Das, was also released.

The participants comprised research scholars from RGU, and life sciences and engineering students.

The bird walk is an initiative of the APBC and the Hapoli forest division. It is conducted every Saturday in community forests to create awareness on wildlife protection. Groups like the People for Wildlife Forum Kamle and others are instrumental in encouraging youths to participate in the walk.

So far, 230 bird species have been recorded during the walks, of which the important ones are the great cormorant, the northern pintail (from Swkhe lake), the Himalayan blue tail, the red-headed trogon, the grey-headed parrot bill, the spot-throated babbler, etc. (DIPRO)