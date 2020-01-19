Adopt farming activities for self-sustenance: Ering

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Jan 18: Commercial horticulturists of Ruksin circle in East Siang district assembled at the sericulture farming site near the Ruksin river on Saturday and chalked out a plan to undertake “massive sericulture activities” in the foothill areas.

Attending the meeting, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering asked the farmers to adopt agriculture and allied activities for economic self-reliance.

He said the government funds meant for farming schemes should be utilized properly because “these are repeatedly sanctioned.”

The MLA also urged rural farmers to undertake farming activities with a clear vision and a firm ambition to make gains.

“It is not possible for every educated youth to have a government job, so they should undergo skill training for self-employment.

The government has taken steps to create self-employment avenues through various income generation activities,” Ering said.

Informing that the Centre has approved a mithun rearing and research centre to be set up in East Siang, he expressed hope that local youths would get employment opportunities at the institution in different capacities.

Assistant Textile & Handicrafts Director Talong Tadeng elaborated various schemes and opportunities under his department for rearing silkworms.

He informed that the Central Silk Board is implementing the “integrated bivoltine sericulture development project, covering mulberry silkworm rearing,” in the district, and that “about 350 acres have been brought under food plant cultivation so far.”

Tadeng also informed that about 50 rural farmers have been given benefits under the project while the department seeks to cover 200 more beneficiaries this year.

Stating that “sericulture is better than agriculture,” the assistant director suggested to the farmers to adopt the culture to enhance their income.

“Our department is keeping a vision to make Pasighat West area one of the sericulture zones in the state,” Tadeng said.

Besides farmers, public leaders of the area, including Opang Taying, former Ruksin anchal chairperson Aruni Jamoh, former ASM Takin Taying, and others attended the meeting.

Later, the MLA, accompanied by Tadeng and public leaders, visited the ‘chum’ plantation sites in the area and took stock of the farmers’ silk rearing activities.