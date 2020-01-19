KV Namsai notified

NAMSAI, Jan 18: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, New Delhi, has issued notification for the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Namsai.

The order, which was issued on 16 January, stipulates that the KV Namsai is to start its academic session for Classes 1-5. The KV will start functioning from April. Admission will commence in February or March.

Namsai DC Bijoy Talukdar expressed gratitude to Governor BD Mishra for taking keen interest in establishing more KVs in Arunachal, and to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and local MLA Zingnu Namchoom “for their untiring efforts to establish the school in Namsai.” (DCM’s PR Cell)