One dead in hit-and-run

ITANAGAR, Jan 18: One person died and another was grievously injured in a road accident that occurred near the civil secretariat here on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Punyo Yami Tacha, wife of Tacha John, of Jollang village in Tarasso circle of Papum Pare district.

Her younger brother, Punyo Tabin, is grievously injured and is currently admitted at RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) here.

Tabin said the accident occurred at around 1 pm, when they were riding towards Ganga market on a motorcycle. He said a heavy vehicle, suspected to be of the police department, hit them from the left side and fled.

An FIR has been lodged by Tacha John and the case has been registered at the Itanagar police station (PS).

PS OC M Geyi informed that on receiving the information, an investigation officer was immediately

sent to the spot. He said the officer also visited the hospital.

“It is suspected that the accident took place, wherein a police vehicle is suspected to be involved in the incident as per the FIR,” Geyi informed.

A case has been registered under Section 279, 304 (A), IPC, and the police are looking for CCTV footage and conducting investigation, the OC said.

As per information, the two persons were riding on a Royal Enfield motorcycle, headed towards Ganga, when the incident occurred. Punyo Yami Tacha succumbed to her injuries, while Tabin received serious injuries but is stated to be stable.

The body of the deceased has been kept in the RKMH morgue and postmortem will be conducted on Sunday.

“The body will be handed over to the family for the last rites,” the OC added.