NCPCR member visits OWA

NAHARLAGUN, Jan 18: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member RG Anand on Friday commended the humanitarian services being rendered by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) here to the underprivileged section of the society, particularly women and children.

On his maiden visit to the state, Anand, along with Guwahati-based NIPCCD Regional Centre Deputy Director Manju Dhondiyal and CDPO (H) DK Thungon, visited the OWA, its women helpline, free legal aid clinic, crafts centre-cum-sales emporium, children’s home, and specialized adoption agency, besides the Oju Mission School in Papu Nallah.

Anand was in the state to attend a state-level review of ‘rehabilitation and counselling approaches for children staying in childcare institutions and observation homes’, organised here by the NCPCR.

He recommended to the authority concerned to develop the infrastructure of the school immediately and set up a water tank to address the water scarcity confronting the students.

The NCPCR member also interacted with the students, and assured to provide games and sports materials to the school.