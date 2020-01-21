HM raises concern over slow highway work

PALIN, Jan 20: Home Minister Bamang Felix raised concern over the slow progress of work on different packages of the Joram-Koloriang stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH).

During a meeting on Monday with the DC and the SP of Kra Daadi district, the NHIDCL general manager, officers of the PWD, the power department and the PHED, the DFO, the DLSRO, and TK Engineering’s nodal officer, Felix instructed the contractor to “speed up the work on the road by placing required men, machineries and resources by 20 February.”

He directed the DLRSO and the utility departments of all three districts that the Joram-Koloriang road serves to “remove the utility-related hindrances from the right of way by 28 February, 2020.”

Felix also directed the contractor to “take the work seriously and progress expeditiously.”

Regarding the TAH Victim Committee allegedly halting the work, the minister said “the road is benefitting the people and therefore the question of victimization doesn’t arise,” and requested the district administration to handle such protests amicably. (DIPRO)