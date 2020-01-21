Govt yet to release fund, PWD says

ITANAGAR, Jan 20: Reacting to this daily’s news caption on the slow progress of work on the construction of the RCC culvert near the ESS junction here, the public works department (PWD) has informed that although the state government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the project, the fund is yet to be released.

The news caption had appeared in the 20 January issue of this daily.

“Construction work started in October last year, and the culvert is targeted to be completed by March 2020,” the department said.