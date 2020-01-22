CAA not to be withdrawn, those protesting can continue: Shah

Lucknow, Jan 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphatically said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be withdrawn and those protesting can continue to do so even as he challenged opposition leaders for a public debate on the contentious law.

Addressing a rally in Lucknow in support of the CAA, Shah also declared that the construction of a Ram temple touching the skies in Ayodhya will begin within three months.

Shah accused the Congress of not implementing the suggestions that came from its own leaders in the past on granting citizenship to

minority Hindus in Pakistan, Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) and Afghanistan after Partition.

He also hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she is now opposing Indian citizenship for Dalit Bengalis.

Shah said there is no provision in the amended law for taking anyone’s citizenship away. A canard is being spread against the CAA by the Congress, SP, BSP, and Trinamool Congress.

The CAA is a law to grant citizenship, he added. PTI