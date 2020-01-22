MLA inaugurates school assets

KHONSA, Jan 21: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin on Monday inaugurated the principal’s office building at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Tirap district. The construction was funded under the SIDF, 2017.

The MLA also inaugurated four Type-III quarters of the general administration, a multistoried public toilet funded under the

CM’s Innovative Challenge Fund, and a ‘headmaster-cum-staff room’ funded by the highway department.

Among others, Tirap DC PN Thungon and DDSE Pubi Lombi were present on the occasion.

The MLA lauded the DC for “initiating the creation of important infrastructures in the district” and the executing agencies for “accomplishing the works in specific time and per specification.”

He urged the teachers and students of the government schools here to take care of important assets, and exhorted the teachers to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and commitment.

Lombi, GHSS Principal N Akhang, Government Town Upper Primary School Headmaster Tohua Mesia, and others also spoke. (DIPRO)