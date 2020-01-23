Capital police nab habitual thief, recover stolen items

ITANAGAR, Jan 22: A team of the Itanagar police, led by SDPO Kamdam Sikom, OC Inspector Minli Geyi and ASI AK Jha arrested a habitual thief from six kilo near here on 18 January and recovered various stolen materials.

The thief, identified as Mintu Chetry, 24, has been remanded to three days police custody on Wednesday and further investigation is on.

Earlier, the Itanagar police unit had registered a case under section 380 IPC based on the FIR lodged by Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories and Boiler, Kabom Nada on 11 January stating about theft case at his office chamber at C-sector here.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he had entered into the complainant’s office chamber in between 2 and 3 PM on 9 January and taken his leather laptop bag containing a laptop, bank pass books, cheque books, pen drive and Rs 34000 cash.

According to Capital SP T Amo, “the accused sold the laptop for Rs 5000 and also spent all the stolen money with his girlfriend at a hotel.”

The accused had kept the laptop bag along with documents at his house in Kharsingsa, the SP informed.

Following the disclosure of the accused about stolen items, the police team also recovered another leather laptop bag, two laptops, bank pass books, cheque books, diary, six mobile handsets, cash amount Rs 9000 and one LPG gas cylinder from various locations of Itanagar, Naharlagun and Banderdewa.

The police team was closely monitored by SP Tumme Amo and Additional SP Harsh Indora, who lauded the police team for its tireless efforts to apprehend the accused.