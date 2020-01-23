CM distributes POS machines among CMPVY beneficiaries

ITANAGAR, Jan 20: Beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Paryatan Vikas Yojana (CMPVY) were provided with Point of Sale (POS) machines by Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the launch of POS facilities being offered by state-owned State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd here on Wednesday.

The CMPVY is a major flagship programme of the state government, implemented by the department of Tourism through the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd.

Over 270 unemployed youths have availed this scheme that provides a subsidy up to Rs 5 lakhs to open a restaurant, run a tour operator agency, establish hotels, home stays, purchase adventure equipment, etc.

As majority of the beneficiaries have availed the scheme to run home stays, POS machines were provided to nine home stay owners and one adventure and sports equipment showroom owner on the occasion of the launch.

Appreciating the Apex Bank for the initiative, Khandu said “ease of payment is one of the most sought after facility by tourists coming from far and wide to visit Arunachal Pradesh.”

“As tourism is the future of Arunachal Pradesh, the introduction of POS facility in home stays is timely. Tourists, especially from outside the country, hardly carry cash on them. Hence, cashless payment at hotels, home stays and for transportation through credit or debit cards is of utmost importance,” Khandu cited.

Giving example of foreign countries where there is no cash transaction for services availed, he said the facility not only serves the purpose of accounting for the service provider, but also eases the customer from finding an ATM booth at odd hours and places. (CM’s media cell)