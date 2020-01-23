6 traders booked

DOIMUKH/YUPIA,Jan 22: Six traders were booked for violation of various provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and Packaged Commodities Rules during a surprise inspection conducted at Doimukh and Yupia markets on Wednesday.

A team of officers, led by Inspector Legal Metrology & CA, Papum Pare district, Debia Tana found four traders selling cold drinks beyond the MRP, while a hardware shop was selling packaged items without the mandatory information like MRP, as required under the Packaged Commodities Rules.

The team also seized an ‘electronic balance’ from a shopkeeper who used the same without getting it verified from the legal metrology department.

Meanwhile, the Controller Legal Metrology & CA, Hoktum Ori appealed traders to get their weights and measures verified on time and obtain verification certificate from the jurisdictional legal metrology officers to avoid late fine and legal action. He also appealed sellers of packaged items to refrain from overcharging customers.