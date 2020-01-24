Limeking and its troubles run deep

[Karda Natam]

LIMEKING, Jan 23: Even as several villages in Arunachal Pradesh are reportedly connected with electricity under rural electrification schemes, numerous villages in Upper Subansiri district, especially villages under Limeking, are reeling under darkness.

Villages about 10 miles away from Limeking are provided electricity, but it is Limeking, one of the oldest circles in the district, which is deprived of power supply.

According to villagers, they have placed their grievances several times before the department concerned for immediate connection of electricity, but the authority has reportedly never paid heed to their grievances.

Due to lack of electricity in the area, not only villagers, but government servants posted in the area are also completely devoid of modern telecommunication system.

When enquired about the lack of electricity in Limeking, an engineer in Daporijo informed that they have been unable to connect Limeking with electricity “due to lack of manpower in the department.”

One of the villagers rued that apart from lack of electricity supply, the circle faces many other burning problems, such as deteriorating education system, and absence and non-performance of government servants.

The villager alleged that “teachers posted in this area are staying at Daporijo or other places.”

The villagers said that “the issue of government officers and officials not performing their duties in their posting places is a common problem in entire Upper Subansiri district, which the higher authorities are well aware of, but no one has come forward to lodge a complaint and the district authority has not even tried to address it.”

They also claimed that “people do not complain in fear of creating misunderstanding within clans and families,” while informing that there are several non-functional schools in remote areas of the district, “which the authorities do not tend to.”

“Thousands of students have migrated from villages and have crowded schools at Daporijo and Dumporijo. The government should make inter-district transfer-posting of teachers and other government servants, instead of posting them in their local area for better performance,” the villagers opined.