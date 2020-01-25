Remote village electrified

NAMASIBO, Jan 24: The Aalo (West Siang) division of the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) recently installed a 5 MW ‘mini-micro hydel project’ in remote Namasibo village in Shi Yomi district.

On behalf of the villagers, former ASM Tagam Jompen on Friday expressed gratitude to the APEDA division’s JE, Repu Haider, for undertaking the difficult task in the rocky terrain and rough landscape. (DIPRO)