Sawin inaugurates UD&H dept’s division office

KHONSA, Jan 25: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin inaugurated the division office of the UD & Housing department in the presence of Tirap Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon here on Saturday.

Sawin appreciated the executing agency for maintaining quality in construction and completing the building within the stipulated time.

The office building along with the staff quarters were constructed at a total cost of Rs 219 lakh funded under SADA, informed engineer Tai Sangkio.

DC Thungon was all praise for local MLA Sawin for creating many infrastructures in the interest of public of Tirap district.

Tirap SP Kardak Riba, HoDs, officials of Khonsa Bazaar Welfare Association and former Panchayat leaders were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)