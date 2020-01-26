Raja inaugurates SAD camp at Yangte

PALIN, Jan 25: Local MLA Balo Raja inaugurated a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp at Yangte circle headquarters in Kra Daadi district on Saturday.

He suggested that the public take full advantage of the services being rendered by different departments.

“It is the best chance to avail the benefits, especially when the administration is at your doorsteps,” he said.

He also appealed to the general masses to cooperate with the government in any developmental activities.

“You should be ready to donate land for infrastructure development and other government works,” he said.

The MLA also exhorted the public of Yangte not to claim any compensation for the Yangte-Tali road, which he said would expedite the road construction works to a great extent.

He said that compensation issue has always been the major hurdle in implementing any programme smoothly and effectively.

Earlier in the morning, Raja inaugurated the transit camp and type-II quarter under PHE&WS, Palin Division at Yangte.