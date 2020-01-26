Gao urges teachers to discharge duties sincerely

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, Jan 25: Member of Parliament Tapir Gao urged the school teachers to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication to create human resources.

Attending the day-long golden jubilee celebration of Government Secondary School, Ngorlung in East Siang district on Saturday, Gao lamented that the “quality and quantity of human resources is found disproportionate to the number of educational institutions in the area.” He urged the former students to play a pro-active role for improving the educational scenario of their alma mater.

Gao suggested the school management to display the list of the alumnae with their services, which he said, would inspire the young students.

Stating that use of alcohol, narcotic and contraband drugs by the young students is badly affecting the academic atmosphere, he urged the civil administration and police to strictly deal with the anti-social elements. He also appealed to the community based organizations, village heads and women groups to organize awareness campaign against social evils.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the celebration committee for granting sanction for construction of RCC boundary wall at Ngorlung Secondary School, the MP assured to provide the necessary fund from his MPLAD fund.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering also advised parents and guardians to guide their wards in “proper way.”

“Young students should be allowed to choose a way for building their career without any interference. Apart from formal education, the students should take part in co-curricular activities for overall development,” Ering said while urging the educated youths to undergo skill training for self sustenance.

The MLA informed that he has taken responsibility to bear the expenses for advanced coaching for meritorious students of his constituency.

Elementary Education Director Tapi Gao said the state government has formulated clear transfer and posting policy for the teachers, which is available in the government websites.

School headmaster Tapok Ezing highlighted the evolution of the school right from the establishment to its present status. The headmaster along with the individuals having valuable contribution towards development of the school, including the first batch alumnae were feted by the organizers on the occasion.

The MP, MLA and officers earlier inaugurated the golden jubilee gate, newly constructed school building and assembly hall in the school premise.

East Siang DDSE Jongge Yirang, Ruksin ADC Kabit Apang, DIET Principal Biren Dutta, Deputy Director of Food & Civil Supply Firoj Modi, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Dimong Padung, Tax & Excise Officer Kikin Tagi, and Finance & Account Officer Kalak Tagi attended the celebration.

Established in 1970 as primary school, Ngorlung School was upgraded to middle school in 1990, while it attained the present status in 2015.