Tourism dept organizes familiarization tour

ITANAGAR, Jan 25: The state Tourism Department organized a familiarization tour for travel and tourism students of Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic as part of the National Tourism Day celebration here on Saturday.

The students, along with the faculty members of the State Food Craft Institute under the Tourism Department attended the familiarization tour in two reputed hotels in the town where they were informed about the overall operational management of the hotels.

They also visited various tourist destinations in and around Itanagar.

National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on 25 January to raise public awareness about the importance of tourism to boost the country’s economy.