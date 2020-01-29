Skill development trg imparted

BASAR, Jan 28: Thirty rural youths, entrepreneurs and farmers, mostly women, participated in a skill development training programme on ‘value addition in orange’, organised here in Leparada district on Tuesday by Lucknow (UP)-based social service organisation Live for Others (LfO).

The programme was aimed at helping the farmers prevent economic loss by preparing concentrated orange juice with a storage lifespan of six months to one year.

“This will also enhance the income of the farmers as compared to selling oranges in the market,” LfO president Usha Shukla said.