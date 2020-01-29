BASAR, Jan 28: Thirty rural youths, entrepreneurs and farmers, mostly women, participated in a skill development training programme on ‘value addition in orange’, organised here in Leparada district on Tuesday by Lucknow (UP)-based social service organisation Live for Others (LfO).
The programme was aimed at helping the farmers prevent economic loss by preparing concentrated orange juice with a storage lifespan of six months to one year.
“This will also enhance the income of the farmers as compared to selling oranges in the market,” LfO president Usha Shukla said.
Skill development trg imparted
