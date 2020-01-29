Tezu SBI gets in-house CSP

TEZU, Jan 28: An in-house customer service point (CSP) of the State Bank of India (SBI) was inaugurated by SBI NE Circle Chief General Manager Sunil Kumar Tandon at the bank’s branch here in Lohit district on Sunday.

Tandon informed that the CSP will “provide additional services to the customers, wherein the customers can deposit and withdraw cash, open small saving accounts, and can avail a variety of banking services with ease.”

SBI Tinsukia Region Assistant General Manager Bikash Basumatary and other officials were also present on the occasion.