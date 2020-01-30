Open mic poetry meet held

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 29: An ‘Open Mic Poetry Meet’ was held on the third day of the maiden women artist meet- ‘Emancipation’ at the Chimchoo Art Gallery here on Wednesday.

Seven poets participated and presented their poetic renditions on the theme- Poetry on Canvas.

Haju Mado, from the Wild Flower Production, which is coordinating the event in collaboration with the Chimchoo Art Gallery, informed that this is the “first ever female oriented art exhibition in the state.”

“The idea is to showcase the art of expression from the eyes of a woman through canvas and promote female empowerment,” Mado said.

One of the artists, Jompi Ete while speaking to this daily, stated that her work titled ‘Dystopia’ was to “showcase current socio-political turmoil and ills in the society as well as the uncertain future before a young girl.”

Another artist Miranda Pertin, who is working with the Civil Aviation Department, added that her works “showcased exploitations and tribulations one comes across in the society.”