Capital police recover stolen high-end vehicles

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 30: In a major bust, the capital police on Wednesday recovered 12 stolen vehicles, comprising nine Toyota Fortuners, two Maruti Breezas, and a Hyundai Creta.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the theft of the vehicles.

“The operation was led by SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom, along with the team effort of SDPO Naharlagun R Kamsi, OC Itanagar M Geyi, IO K Nishant, among others,” said Capital SP Tumme Amo.

Briefing the media at the police station here, Amo said, “Many are aware that in Itanagar, high-end luxury cars like Fortuners are plying using fake documents. After so many days and months, we recovered 12 stolen vehicles.”

Amo, however, said the names of the arrested persons cannot be revealed at this stage as it might hamper the investigation. He said that, as per inputs, the middlemen are from outside the state, “and it’s a very strong nexus, linking people from Delhi and Tezpur.”

The SP appealed to district transport officers and motor vehicle inspectors not to register fake vehicles, saying they would otherwise be held to be complicit in the crime under the relevant sections of the law.

On being asked whether the police are investigating the matter of several high-end black cars plying around with authentic documents, Amo said the police are investigating it.