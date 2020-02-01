Assembly bids farewell to Lasa

ITANAGAR, Jan 31: The officials and staff of the state legislative assembly on Friday bid farewell to legislative assembly secretary Mudang Lasa on his retirement from active government service.

Lasa had joined the state assembly in December 1983.

Attending the farewell function in Nokmey Nimati Hall of the assembly secretariat, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described Lasa as “a perfect gentleman with a big heart.”

“I will always cherish my association with Lasa ji,” said Mein, recollecting his association with Lasa.

Speaker PD Sona congratulated Lasa on “successfully completing his service tenure in full, perfect and in a respectable manner.

“Your sincerity, simplicity and good deed will always be remembered by the assembly,” he said.

Earlier, Additional Secretary K Habung highlighted Lasa’s service life. (Speaker’s PR Cell)