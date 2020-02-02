Donggin festival greetings

ITANAGAR, Feb 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Donggin festival of the Adi community.

In his message, the CM expressed hope that the occasion would strengthen brotherhood, spread love, and foster communal harmony among communities.

The governor in his message said, “Our agrarian practices are happily and predominantly reflected in the community festivals. I, on this day, along with my people wish that these celebrations usher in good harvest and bumper crop in the state.” (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)