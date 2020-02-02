Police crack robbery case

ITANAGAR, Feb 1: The capital police have cracked the nearly one-year-old ‘Malabar Hotel’ robbery case after arresting an accused on Friday.

In a press statement, SP Tumme Amo informed that the alleged accused, identified as Santo Flago, of Pate Flago village in East Kameng district, was arrested in connection with the case (No 67/2019 u/s-392 IPC r/w Sec-27 Arms Act) from his rented house in Chimpu trijunction.

The SP informed that on 10 March, 2019, an FIR had been lodged by one Tadar Gagung (43), a caretaker of the ‘Malabar Hotel’ in Ganga, stating that on 9 March, at around 9:30 pm, an unidentified man barged into the restaurant, threatened everyone, attacked the staff and the manager without any provocation, and snatched Rs 62,000 from the cash counter.

During investigation, the police collected CCTV footages but could not identify the person. However, the man had come in a Chevrolet car (AR-01D-0359), and it emerged that the car was registered in the name of one Tamuk Tagio, who later confirmed that

he had sold his car to a secondhand car dealer in Papu Nallah, who further confirmed that the car was later purchased by Santo Flago (30).

After zeroing down on the location of the alleged accused, a team comprising Itanagar PS Inspectors M Geyi and D Bagra, SI G Arangham, and others conducted a raid and arrested the accused, the SP informed.

A plastic pistol, which Flago had used to carry out the robbery, has been recovered.