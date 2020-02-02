Use nanotechnology in road construction: Felix

DAMIN, Feb 1: Home Minister Bamang Felix suggested to the RWD to use nanotechnology in road construction in Kurung Kumey district.

Felix, who held a consultative meeting with the HoDs of Kurung Kumey on the sideline of a SAD camp here recently, asked the power department to install the Kush MHS within the stipulated timeframe. He advised the officials to be sincere while taking up developmental activities in the district.

Expressing gratitude to the BRO for providing road connection to remote Damin circle from district headquarters Koloriang, the home minister urged the road construction company to complete the road beyond Damin, upto Taksing (Limeking), at the earliest.

Noting that Kurung Kumey has huge potential in sports, Felix advised the youths

of the district to take up sports sincerely.

MLA Lokam Tassar urged the HoDs to “have more sense of responsibility and work in close coordination with the society for better development outcomes.”

DC Kento Riba also spoke.

Felix and Tassar also visited various educational institutions and advised the teachers to be sincere in their duties.

A large number of people benefited from the SAD camp. (DIPRO)