Arunachal displays tourism potential at Bharat Parv

NEW DELHI, Feb 2: Arunachal’s tourism department participated in the Bharat Parv celebration at Red Fort here from 26 to 31 January.

Led by the state’s Resident Tourism Officer Adong Moyong, a team of tourism officials showcased the potential of Arunachal in the state’s exhibition stall during the six-day event.

Several visitors to the Arunachal pavilion enquired about the places of tourist interest, cuisines, arts and cultures of the state.

The union tourism ministry lauded the efforts of Arunachal’s tourism department in promoting the state’s tourism potential.

The event was organised by the union tourism ministry, in collaboration with other central ministries, state governments and stakeholders, to encourage tourists to visit different parts of the country and inculcate the spirit of ‘Dekho apna desh’.