Matin Dai’s mortal remains laid to rest

ITANAGAR, Feb 2: The mortal remains of former chief secretary, late Matin Dai, were laid to rest on Sunday near his C Sector residence in Itanagar.

The burial was attended by eminent personalities of the state. Former chief minister Gegong Apang, PPA chairman Kamen Ringu, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, social activist Jarjum Ete, and many others paid their final tributes to the former bureaucrat.

Late Dai lived an illustrious life dedicated to serving the state’s bureaucracy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed extreme shock and sorrow over the demise of the former chief secretary of Arunachal.

In a condolence message, Mein recalled his long association with Dai and described him as one of the pathfinders and first-generation administrative officers of the state.

“In his demise the state has lost a highly notable administrator and efficient first-generation bureaucrat who had contributed immensely in the development of the state in its nascent stage,” Mein said.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the DCM prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.