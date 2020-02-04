MLA for reopening border trade with Myanmar

Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Feb 3: Nampong MLA Laisam Simai emphasized the need to “formally reopen” border trade in Pangsau Pass for the benefit of both India and Myanmar.

The MLA was participating as a panellist at a conference on ‘Indo-Myanmar trade connectivity’ here on Monday. The conference was organised by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

Highlighting the cultural similarities between the indigenous peoples residing on both sides of the border, the MLA said the similarities would help both the countries “grow and benefit simultaneously.”

“As of now, informal border trade is being carried out by both the countries at Pangsau Pass,” he said, and

pointed out the possibilities of enhancing trade relations with all the ASEAN countries through this route.

He stressed on “amendment and introduction of a comprehensive border trade policy for sustainable growth and smooth functioning of it.”

Simai also informed about “the establishment of border haat to accommodate international trade opportunities which was inaugurated during this year’s Pangsau Pass International Festival.”

The other panellists spoke on ‘India-Myanmar trade connectivity in the context of India’s Act East Policy: Status, potential and impediments’.

ICRIER professor Nisha Taneja, 15th finance commissioner Arvind Mehta, and former Indian ambassador to Myanmar, Gautam Mukhopadahya, also spoke.

Among others, Advisor to Manipur Chief Minister, Rajat Sethi, former chief secretary Alemtemshi Jamir, and Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries secretary-general Toko Tatung attended the conference.