Steps to make Arunachal better discussed

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Feb 3: In a bid to make Arunachal better, safe, secure and clean, the home department in collaboration with the capital complex administration organised a programme under the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA) here on Monday.

Various stakeholders, including HoDs, representatives of NGOs, members of sector committees, and media persons attended the programme.

Chairing the programme, Home Minister Bamang Felix said “the need of the hour is to streamline the system in the capital,” adding that “once the capital region is under control, the rest of the state will follow suit.”

Felix said there is a gap between the elders and the young generation, “and modalities need to be developed to bridge the gap, involving every individual to transform the society.”

Highlighting the objectives of the HAA, he urged the sector committees to take on the onus of transforming and reforming their sectors, saying, “Charity begins at home.”

The HM said that the mission would be continued “until the goal is achieved.” He asked the department concerned to ensure the success of the ‘smart city’ project, adding that “development must be visible to the citizens.”

MLA Techi Kaso said the role of dedicated and sincere officers, especially IAS officers, “is crucial in making the HAA effective and visible.”

He noted that “some IAS officers just come to spend their time, without contributing noticeable works.”

Citing the example of the Nyishi community, which has abolished child marriage, Kaso said “change is possible if the citizens are sincere and dedicated.”

He expressed opposition to erecting any structure in IG Park, in order to protect the little green space that still remains there.

Smart City Project CEO Bhanu Prabha informed that 60 CCTV cameras would be installed in the capital complex and monitored 24×7 by the police control room.

She added that a “multi-storied parking lot with a mechanical parking system” will be constructed to ease traffic congestion in the capital, and informed that streetlights “which can react to the motion of vehicle movement” are being installed along NH 415.

The CEO urged the citizens to “give honest feedbacks on the municipal performance index and the ease of living index to know the issues and areas which the authority can look into.”

Planning Secretary Sonal Swaroop said individual efforts would help in making Itanagar a smart city.

“We need partnership from the citizens. As the citizens have expectations from us to deliver, we do have same expectations from them to cooperate in (matters of) civic responsibility,” she said.

IGP Chukhu Appa also stressed on civic responsibility, and said citizens, parents and society play significant roles in maintaining law and order, too.

“The people of Arunachal should draw inspiration from Mizoram how society and the citizens contribute in making Mizoram a disciplined state,” he said.

“Discipline and orderliness are linked to civic responsibility. Lawful and orderly living is blissful heaven,” said Appa. He also urged the Nyishi Elite Society to “come forward to help the authority to make Itanagar a model town.”

Capital Complex DC Komkar Dulom said “the citizens must understand that government officers are just to facilitate them.

“Once the system is in place, the citizens must overtake the officers to make Itanagar better and clean,” he said.