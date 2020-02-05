Blood donated to mark World Cancer Day

NAHARLAGUN, Feb 4: More than 35 units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised at the TRIHMS here by the State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the state branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and NGO Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society (ACWS), to mark

World Cancer Day on Tuesday.

Health & Family Welfare Secretary P Parthiban, who attended the camp, highlighted the increasing incidences of cancer cases in Arunachal, and emphasized on “active participation of all individuals, NGOs and members of the civil society in the fight against this deadly disease.”

“Each cancer patient during their treatment may require an average of four units of blood transfusion,” he informed, and urged the people to actively participate in donating blood.

State nodal officer for the cancer control programme, Dr S Tsering, spoke on World Cancer Day and its theme: ‘I am and I will’, and said the theme is “a call for action by every individual in the society to come forward and make efforts to fight against the negative attitude, hopelessness and myths surrounding the disease.”

State IMA president Dr Lobsang Tsetim and honorary secretary Dr Jego Ori donated blood and mobilized other doctors to do the same, while ACWS chairman Yomli Sora mobilized various youth organisations to participate in the event.

Members of the Manipuri Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh contributed 14 units of blood, along with members from other organisations, doctors, students and individuals.

Among others, Health Services Director Dr M Lego, TRIHMS Director Dr M Jini, Family Welfare Director Dr A Yirang, Medical Education & Training Director Dr RD Khrime, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr H Ambing, and State Epidemiologist Dr L Jampa attended the camp. (DIPRO)