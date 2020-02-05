Northeast states: Land of festivals/ events

[ Robin Hibu ]

We need to focus on engaging youths in regular intellectual pursuits like quiz, essay, debate, extempore speech, maths, science and English state Olympiads for their better tomorrow.

I gently refuse many requests to be a judge or an organiser of festivals or ‘Voices’, ‘Idols’ and Mrs, Miss and Mr competitions by different tribes of the Northeast states.

Festivals and contests are becoming almost a daily routine, and most of our youths are madly involved in these mundane, ephemeral celebrations.

What is most worrying is that our students’ studies are disturbed and they are not able to focus on their academic pursuits in schools and colleges, resulting in poor results in Class 10, 12 and graduation exams – and then they join the ‘unemployable jobless youth’. Our results in all-India competitive examinations are the lowest or zero. Then everyone starts joining this union or that union.

In today’s job markets, only meritorious studies get through. All the temporary one-day fame will not get one jobs or entrepreneurship skills.

It’s truly worrisome for me to see too many of such diversions/celebrations in the eight states, both at homes and outside. I am regularly invited to such functions in different cities like Bangalore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Chennai, Imphal, Kohima, Itanagar, Ahmedabad, etc.

I wish our elders of the society would encourage our NE youths to seek excellence in pursuits like debates, extempore speech competitions, group discussions, and essay writing and quiz competitions, instead of being obsessed with the omnipresent alcohol in such festivals and events.

The innocent youths may not be aware of the cutthroat harsh life ahead of them. Our NE youths need to prepare for a better life in schools and colleges. Certainly, such activities divert their precious time and energy.

It’s a fact that if you do not pay attention to your studies till your graduation, you are almost doomed for life and you will have to spend your whole life struggling for basic bread and butter, looking for petty jobs…

Even to become good entrepreneurs and politicians, you need sound education in life. Its time all of us pondered this seriously.

My observation is purely personal and is not intended to hurt anyone, including those organisers. I believe in what Swami Vivekananda told us: “Pehle bano aur banoa.”

As elders, we need to guide our youths in the direction of a better tomorrow. (The writer is Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.)