Policeman attacked, accused arrested

HOLLONGI, Feb 4: A policeman posted at the check gate here was attacked by a driver with a machete (dao) at around 7 pm on Tuesday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, a white Maruti Alto came from behind and hit a truck parked near the check gate. When the policeman stationed at the gate went to check the crash, the driver allegedly came out with a machete and attacked the policeman.

The policeman has reportedly sustained injuries on his shoulder from the attack.

At the time of filing this report, the accused had been taken to the Balijan police station.