Former APWWS member passes away

ITANAGAR, 5: Former member of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), Tana Hawalee breathed her last on Monday after a brief illness.

Late Hawalee was the block coordinator during the intensive programme campaign on water and sanitation in Papum Pare district from 2000 to 2001. She was also the vice president of the APWWS Naharlagun branch.

Meanwhile, the APWWS extended its condolences on the sudden demise of its former member Hawalee.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family, the APWWS termed her demise as ‘loss of one of the best workers of the APWWS.”

A team of the APWWS led by its president Gumri Ringu and secretary general Kani Nada Maling visited late Hawalee’s resident at Chessa in Papum Pare district and paid homage to her.

The team prayed for her eternal peace.