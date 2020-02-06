MLA urges HoDs to remain in designated places

ANINI, Feb 5: Anini MLA Mopi Mihu has requested the heads of departments (HoDs) and other government officials to remain in their designated places to work together for the development of Dibang Valley district.

He said this while flagging off a pick-up vehicle and a motorbike for the Horticulture department here on Wednesday, along with DC W Khimhum.

The MLA further said he has a vision to make Dibang Valley a kiwi hub and requested the department to help the farmers for its cultivation.

On the occasion, district horticulture officer (DHO) Dr K Loyi extended gratitude to the DC for extending support in procuring the vehicles. He said the vehicles will be of immense help in picking up saplings from the nursery and transporting it to the beneficiary’s field.

The DHO further stated that despite being under staffed, the department is giving its beast effort in promoting horticulture practices in the district.

Earlier in the day, the MLA in presence of the DC and the brigadier of 13 Kumaon Regiment, flagged off an educational expedition tour consisting of 15 students (Class VI-VII) under the aegis of HQ 2 MtnDiv(Indian Army) to Delhi, Agra, and Dehradun.

The students will also have an opportunity to interact with the president of India. The aim of the tour is to provide exposure to the rich cultural heritage of India. (DIPRO)