DSP Gumja wins singles title in nat’l badminton c’ship

ITANAGAR, Feb 8: DSP D Gumja brought laurels to the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) by winning the singles championship title in the gazetted officers’ category in the 12th All India Police Badminton Championship, which concluded in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday.

ASIs Modo Diyum and Monya Riba also reached the quarterfinals, informed APP Sports Control Board Secretary M Harsha Vardhan.