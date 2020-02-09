T20 tourney underway

‘Make careers through sports’

YUPIA, Feb 8: Arunachal Cricket Association vice-president Nabam Vivek advised the youths of the state to “join sports to remain fit and make a career through sports.”

Addressing the inaugural function of a T20 cricket league here on Saturday, Vivek said, “Now that our state is affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), we need to take the opportunity and put our best effort to produce good players who can make our state proud.”

He assured to provide fund from the BCCI for development of cricket infrastructure in the state, as and when required.

31st ITBP Bn Commandant LT Sounthang, social worker Tana Kochi, and youth leader Gora Rikam also motivated the players to play well and maintain team spirit.

Thirty teams are participating in the T20 tournament, being organised by the Yupia Cricket Club.

The first match was played between NIT Yupia and ITBP, which the former won by three wickets.