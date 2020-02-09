Blood donation camp held at wedding

ITANAGAR, Feb 8: In a unique initiative, a blood donation camp was held as part of a wedding ceremony here on 8 February with the support of the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor’s Organisation (AVBDO).

Forty-one units of blood were collected on the occasion.

AVBDO chairman Ramesh Jeke informed that this was the first time they conducted a blood donation camp during a wedding.

“It is an innovative way to create awareness, and a noble way (for the bride and the groom) to begin their journey together,” he said.

Jeke also invited donors to participate in the next blood donation camp, scheduled to be held as part of Valentine’s Day celebration, at RK Mission Hospital here on 14 February.