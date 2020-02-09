Greenfield airport work awarded to Gujarat-based firm

ITANAGAR, Feb 8: Construction work for the greenfield airport in Hollongi looks set to start with the awarding of the work to M/s Dinesh Chandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt Ltd.

As per the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the work has been awarded to the Ahmedabad (Gujarat)-based firm following a tender process.

Once awarded, the work has to be completed within a period of 30 months.

After the completion of the work, the firm will enter in supplementary agreements with the AAI for operation and maintenance for a period of seven years, including two years’ DLP.

The tender for constructing the airport’s terminal building will also be up for awarding.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 February last year. (DIPRO)