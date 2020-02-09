226 students awarded degrees at NIT’s 6th convocation

NIT playing an important role in imparting quality education: Rijiju

YUPIA, Feb 8: As many as 226 students were awarded degrees at the sixth convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here on Saturday.

Degrees were awarded to 153 BTech, 50 MTech, 11 MSc, 3 MBA, 3 MPhil and 6 PhD students.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who attended the function, advised the graduating students to make the best use of the knowledge and wisdom they have gained to attain professional and personal success.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow; learn as if you were to live forever.”

“I am looking forward to hearing about multiple startups being founded and run by the students from the graduating class today,” the minister said.

Congratulating the institution for having received a four-star rating in 2018-19 from the HRD ministry, Rijiju said the NIT here is playing an important role in imparting quality education.

He informed that an additional amount of Rs 430.56 crore has been allotted to the institute this year.

Rijiju said the NIT should partner with foreign universities for faculty and student exchange programmes.

“Such type of institutional linkages confer the greatest benefit on the country’s academic community, and are crucial to the inflow of knowledge into the country,” he said.

He said that, beyond the academic domain, higher education institutes in the country have a larger role to play in the progress of the regions where they are based.

“They have to establish a connection with regional stakeholders, identify problems hindering development, and use their professional expertise, academic and research temperament to find sustainable and implementable solutions to the problems,” he said.

NIT Meghalaya Director Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal, who was also present, encouraged the graduating students and said, “Speed of decision-making and velocity of action are necessary attributes for high performance.”

NIT Arunachal Director Pinakeswar Mahanta highlighted various achievements of the institute in the past few years. (DIPR & PTI)